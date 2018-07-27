Nissan Leaf battery tech, hydrogen shortages, and Tesla Twitter wars get real: Today's Car News





We take a deep look into two phenomenon: new technology in the Nissan Leaf's 30-kwh battery, and the war of words online surrounding Tesla and its CEO. A hydrogen shortage strands fuel-cell drivers in Los Angeles, and a new study shows sales of electric cars surge when more models are available. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Nissan uses a new cell structure and new battery pack design for the 2018 Nissan Leaf. We lay out the details.

If you build them, they will come. A new report from the International Council on Clean Transportation, the folks who helped uncover Volkswagen's diesel emissions cheating, lays out what works in getting consumers to buy more plug-in cars. Hint: more cars.

A shortage of hydrogen supplies in L.A, exemplifies fuel-cell car drivers' and makers' worst fears about the technology.

Tesla silences its most vociferous critics. Fans and detractors follow suit in a needless escalation. Green Car Reports weighs in on the destructive behavior that has spilled over from the internet into people's lives.

Get ready to line up to order a new electric Audi e-tron SUV. The company has set a date to open orders.

Finally, you can't get out of going to the grocery store—even if you order online and a self-driving car picks you up and takes you there. But a new partnership between Waymo and Walmart makes shopping a little easier.