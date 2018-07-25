2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Sergio Marchionne dies, Gyon electric car: Today's Car News





Waymo Jaguar I-Pace Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne died in a hospital in Switzerland. We review fuel-economy numbers in the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. China aims to bring a new boutique electric car to the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Sergio Marchionne, who made his name as a plainspoken corporate turnaround artist, died following complications from surgery. As CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, he rescued Chrysler from bankruptcy at the depth of the Great Recession, and was blunt in his criticism of electric cars.

The 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid blows away its fuel economy and range estimates in our gas mileage review.

The luxury division of one of China's largest automakers, FAW Group, plans to jump into the fray of expensive, boutique luxury electric cars when it unveils the Gyon in Los Angeles next month.

Toyota promises it will bring geo-fenced self-driving cars to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Ford says it will pump $4 billion into a new subsidiary to develop self-driving cars by 2021.

Finally, Google has tallied up all the miles its Waymo self-driving cars travel and revealed they rack up 25,000 miles a day.