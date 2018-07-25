2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Sergio Marchionne dies, Gyon electric car: Today's Car News

Jul 25, 2018

Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne died in a hospital in Switzerland. We review fuel-economy numbers in the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. China aims to bring a new boutique electric car to the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Sergio Marchionne, who made his name as a plainspoken corporate turnaround artist, died following complications from surgery. As CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, he rescued Chrysler from bankruptcy at the depth of the Great Recession, and was blunt in his criticism of electric cars. 

The 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid blows away its fuel economy and range estimates in our gas mileage review.

The luxury division of one of China's largest automakers, FAW Group, plans to jump into the fray of expensive, boutique luxury electric cars when it unveils the Gyon in Los Angeles next month.

Toyota promises it will bring geo-fenced self-driving cars to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Ford says it will pump $4 billion into a new subsidiary to develop self-driving cars by 2021.

Finally, Google has tallied up all the miles its Waymo self-driving cars travel and revealed they rack up 25,000 miles a day.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Honda Insight video review 2019 Honda Insight video review
2019 Hyundai Ioniq preview 2019 Hyundai Ioniq preview
Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated) Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models (Updated)
New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.