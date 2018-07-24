Tesla Model 3 track mode, Tesla asks suppliers for money back, and ExxonMobil exits ALEC: Today's Car News





2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Tesla has developed a new track mode for Performance versions of its Model 3 electric car. The electric-car maker has also asked some suppliers for money back on Model 3 parts. ExxonMobil exits the ALEC lobby group. And the results are in from our latest Twitter poll on electric-car racing. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla may soon roll out a "track mode" for the Model 3 Performance, which gives drivers more control of the car on-track.

Tesla has asked suppliers for money back on Model 3 parts from some contracts that date back to 2016.

ExxonMobil has dropped out of the conservative ALEC political conference after the organization lobbied to rollback some climate-change regulations.

We asked what kind of electric-car racing interests readers and the results are in from last week's Twitter poll.

Chinese luxury electric-car brand Gyon plans to launch August 8 in Los Angeles.

Finally, BMW has come under fire from the IIHS over the X2 crossover's headrests.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter