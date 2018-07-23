Tesla Model S recognized, Hyundai Sonata PHEV pricing, and electric car feature poll: Today's Car News





The Tesla Model S is named car of the decade. The price dropped on the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In. We ask what readers wish their electric car could do. And what changes are coming for California's carpool lane stickers? All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Classic-car insurer Hagerty recognized the Tesla Model S as the car of the decade. The Model S is credited with showing drivers that electric cars can be desirable and fun to drive.

The Hyundai Sonata Plug-In's base price is now $1,350 cheaper, and the range-topping model gains more standard equipment.

In our latest Twitter poll, we ask readers if there's something he or she wishes their electric car could do that their current model can't.

The California Air Resources Board will unveil new carpool lane stickers later this year, and we break down the system.

The Detroit auto show will move from January to June to capitalize on warmer weather.

Finally, the Toyota C-HR aced the IIHS crash tests, though it was faulted for poor headlights.

