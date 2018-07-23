2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid price drops by $1,350





2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid may cost car shoppers less, the company announced last week.

The price drop on base models will save buyers $1,350 on 2018 models, which should help the car attract more customers.

It comes in the same two trim levels as before. Base models will start at $33,350, including destination. The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited will start at $39,735, which is an increase of $250, but adds active safety features that were previously optional.

The 2018 model's 9.8-kwh lithium-ion battery is rated for an electric range of 28 miles.

For 2018, the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid gets the same updates that the Sonata and Sonata Hybrid received, including a new grille, new taillights, revised center dashboard, and a sport steering wheel.

The base Sonata Plug-in Hybrid includes blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatability.

The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited gets automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, a driver attention warning system, automatic high-beams, leather seats with memory, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an integrated navigation system.

Both models get new rear USB ports and a Qi wireless cellphone charger.

The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid qualifies for a $4,919 federal tax credit. Even after the tax credit, the car costs over $3,000 more than a similarly equipped standard Sonata Hybrid.

It uses a 67-horsepower electric motor along with a 164-hp Atkinson cycle inline-4 and is rated by the EPA at 39 mpg combined, 99 MPGe.

The 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is available at dealerships.