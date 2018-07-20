European electric-car sales, VW charging network heads to Canada, and Tesla police cars: Today's Car News





Electric-car sales stall in Europe. Volkswagen's charging network expands to Canada. And Luxembourg adds Tesla Model S police cars to its fleet. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new report shows electric-car sales in Europe haven't grown as quickly as they did in 2017 and growth tumbled 33 percent in the first half of 2018.

VW's electric-car charging network, called Electrify America in the United States, is heading to Canada as Electrify Canada. The unit plans for 32 DC fast-charging stations in major Canadian cities and along highways across the country.

Two Tesla Model S sedans have joined Luxembourg's police force. The force hopes the cars' rapid acceleration will help catch speeders.

New spy shots show the 2020 Mini Electric testing in Europe.

Ferrari patented a new electric turbocharger for a 4-cylinder engine.

Finally, President Donald Trump's auto tariffs will likely lead to higher car prices, and even international retaliation.

