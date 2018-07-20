Electric-car sales growth flattens in Europe with dearth of public chargers





Electric-car sales aren't growing as fast in Europe as they did last year.

So concludes the latest report from business consultancy EY, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

EY reports that sales growth dropped to 33 percent over the first six months of 2018, versus 54 percent in the first six months of last year.

The consulting firm blames short-range electric cars and a lack of public charging stations, especially in Britain, for the drop.

Strong demand in Germany couldn't make up for the drop in electric-car growth in Britain, Europe's second-largest market for electric cars.

Germany launched a $350 million program last year to install DC fast chargers around the country, and Tesla has begun rapidly building out its Supercharger network there.

“Electric cars remain a niche product for now,” said EY partner Peter Fuss in a statement. “Charging infrastructure remains inadequate and the models currently available mostly don’t offer a good enough range.”

Of course, sales increases are a matter of percentages, and Britain's electric-car market has been growing for several years, while Germany's has just started to take off.

As a matter of comparison, the electric-car market in California, which leads the world in electric-car adoption and where plug-in and electric cars hold almost 10 percent of the market, sales growth was lower than in Britain, at 29 percent. In the U.S. as a whole, electric-car sales are growing at 19 percent compared with last year.