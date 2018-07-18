2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV review, Lexus F hybrids, and big oil skepticism of electric cars: Today's Car News

Jul 18, 2018

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

We review the fuel economy of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Lexus mulls hybrid systems for its F-series performance cars. Big oil refineries voice skepticism over electric cars. And the results are in from our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Green Car Reports spent time with the Outlander PHEV and found it both practical and efficient as we had a chance to test its fuel economy.

Lexus F performance cars may soon feature hybrid power and not just massive V-8 engines under the hood. The brand wants to keep all options on the table.

Oil refineries have expressed skepticism over electric cars, but in a new survey, a majority say they are "somewhat worried" about their impact.

In our latest Twitter poll, we asked how many electric miles are enough for a plug-in hybrid, and our readers responded.

BMW's ReachNow car-sharing smartphone app now includes a function to hail a ride—just like Uber or Lyft.

Finally, Honda has priced the 2019 Pilot SUV, which includes more safety features for a modest price increase.

