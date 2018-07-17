Polestar 2 electric car, VW to build electric cars in US, and peak oil in 2036: Today's Car News





Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept Enlarge Photo

Details surface on Polestar's second model, the Polestar 2 electric sedan. Volkswagen says it will build electric cars in the United States. A new report claims peak oil could come as early as 2036. And we ask what kind of electric-car racing interests our readers in a new Twitter poll. Of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 2 electric car will boast a range as high as 350 miles on a single charge when it debuts sometime next year. The car will directly challenge the Tesla Model 3.

VW says it will build the ID Buzz and ID Crozz electric cars in the United States. The automaker's U.S. CEO says the plan is to "localize electric mobility" in the country.

Peak oil may come sooner than once imagined. A new report claims 2036 will be the year when oil demand drops as self-driving cars become more popular. The timeline is sooner than many major oil companies predicted.

We asked readers what type of electric-car racing interests them in a new Twitter poll.

Lexus F performance models could be in for hybrid powertrains in the near future.

Finally, BMW and Mercedes-Benz say the trade war threatens business on a global scale.

_______________________________________

