Volvo confirms Polestar 2 electric "sedan"





Volvo 40.2 concept Enlarge Photo

A Volvo executive has revealed a few details of the Polestar 2, an electric sedan that will follow next year's Polestar 1 performance coupe.

The Polestar 2 will be a sedan and is expected to debut sometime in 2019, according to an interview that British publication Autocar conducted with Polestar COO Jonathan Goodman last week in at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain.

DON'T MISS: Volvo XC40 crossover SUV to be company's first all-electric car

Goodman said the price will start around $40,000, which puts it roughly in line with previous predictions about Volvo's first fully electric car, due to be based on the XC40 small SUV. He said the Polestar 2 will be based on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture, which underpins the XC40.

A higher-end model will have a range of up to 350 miles and up to 450 horsepower.

CHECK OUT: More 600-hp, carbon-fiber Polestar 1 coupes coming, and you can have one too



Its price and performance could put the Polestar 2 in direct competition with the Tesla Model 3.

The carbon fiber Polestar 1 performance coupe is expected to start at more than $150,000.

Polestar 1 Enlarge Photo

The design of the Polestar 2 is expected to mirror the Volvo 40.2 concept, a fastback small SUV similar in concept to the BMW X4.

"If we’re looking at a market worth 30 million cars within seven years, it isn’t going to be niche, it’s going to be mainstream. So you just design a great-looking car—not one with a big blue flash down the side," Goodman told Autocar.

DON'T MISS: Volvo's electrification push expanding to every corner of the market

The Polestar 3 slated to follow the Polestar 2 is expected to be a small electric SUV, perhaps similar to the mooted Tesla Model Y.

The range of Polestar models exemplifies Volvo's commitment to electrify every car in its lineup, as company executives revealed in an interview with Green Car Reports last month.