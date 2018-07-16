Tesla Model 3 Performance gets EPA rating, Supercharging referrals extended





Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH] Enlarge Photo

A new picture by an early buyer of a Tesla Model 3 Performance shows the car's EPA rating of 116 MPGe.

That's down 14 MPGe, or almost 11 percent from the base long-range Model 3's rating of 130 MPGe, owing to the battery's and bigger motors' higher output. The EPA does not yet list the rating on its own site, but the car has to have a legal rating to be sold in the U.S.

Tesla Model 3 Performance window sticker Enlarge Photo

The Model 3 Performance is rated at 271 horsepower, up from the standard Model 3's 258 hp. Some individual owners who have tested their cars on a dynamometer (a rolling treadmill for cars, also used for emissions testing), and report seeing numbers much higher than that, up to 394 horsepower.

Tesla says the Performance version of the Model 3 will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, compared with 5.1 seconds for the standard version.

Tesla Model S at Supercharger site in Ventura, CA, with just one slot open [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

Unlimited Supercharging referrals extended

Electrek also reports that Tesla has extended an incentive for Model S and Model X buyers to get free Supercharging if they are referred by an existing owner.

The referral program was scheduled to end Sunday night, but the company is extending it for two more weeks, to July 31.

Most new Tesla buyers, and all Model 3 buyers, will automatically be enrolled in Tesla's pay-as-you-go Supercharging plan, which replaced unlimited free Supercharging last year. In practice, though, most Model X and Model S buyers come through referrals and get free unlimited Supercharging.

The referral program has been extended several times, and it's not clear whether it will be renewed again after July 31.

New Supercharger plugs in Europe?

In Europe, a Reddit user who goes by the name Tesla Klaus says he spoke to maintenance worker at a Tesla Supercharging station who said that Superchargers in Germany are being upgraded to accept CCS Combo as well as standard Tesla plug connectors.

READ THIS: Tesla extends free Supercharger use to all current owners (updated)

Using dual cables could allow other cars to use Tesla's Superchargers, since Tesla officially opened its Supercharging patents to other automakers. Some users say European Model 3s may also be built with CCS plugs to allow faster charging than Tesla's proprietary connector can handle.

Germany is pushing for wide adoption of the CCS standard, which all German automakers have agreed on.

Green Car Reports reached out to Tesla for comment on these developments but had not heard back before this story was published.