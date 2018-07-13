Tesla electric-car tax credits, Pininfarina electric-car brand, and best deals on green cars: Today's Car News





2018 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

Tesla is the first automaker to reach the 200,000-car limit for federal electric-car tax credits. Pininfarina plans for a new line of exotic electric cars. And we have the best deals on plug-in, hybrid, and other fuel-efficient vehicles. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla delivered its 200,000th car this past week, which means the federal electric-car tax credits will now enter a sunset period through the end of 2019.

Pininfarina, which has never built or sold its own cars, plans to bring a portfolio of exotic electric cars to market. The first is promised to be ready in 2020.

GCR rounded up the best deals on electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient cars for July 2018, and there are some stellar deals to be had.

Sports car maker McLaren says it plans to hybridize its lineup completely by 2025.

Apple's self-driving car secrets have started to spill out as the company sues an ex-employee for stealing trade secrets.

Finally, Hyundai's union chief says President Trump's tariffs could hurt the automaker's Alabama assembly plant.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter