VW eGolf supply, rising oil prices in 2020, and an electric double-decker bus: Today's Car News

Jul 12, 2018

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017

The Volkswagen eGolf is in extremely short supply. Analysts forecast oil prices may double by 2020. Los Angeles introduces the first electric double-decker bus. And Ontario, Canada, ends a rebate program for electric cars and chargers. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The VW eGolf may be in short supply while the automaker gears up for the battery-electric ID Crozz. There are just 10 e-Golfs for sale nationwide.

Oil prices could double by 2020, according to analysts, and it may be a boon to electric car sales.

Los Angeles revealed the first electric double-decker bus and it will enter service later this year.

Ontario, Canada, has ended a cap-and-trade program that funded North America's most generous electric car and charger subsidies. The subsidy gave electric car buyers  up to $10,000 on their purchase.

Daimler and Bosch plan to launch a self-driving taxi service in Silicon Valley in 2019.

Finally, Uber is rethinking its self-driving car efforts in Pittsburgh in the wake of a fatal crash in Arizona.

