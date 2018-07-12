Electric car rebates end in Ontario, Canada





Canadian reader K's new Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Following the election of Conservative Doug Ford as premier July 7, Ontario, Canada, has canceled the province's generous tax incentives for electric cars, according to an announcement on Wednesday on the Ministry of Transportation's website.

The move was widely expected after Ford ran on a platform of cutting government expenses, which included canceling the credits.

The credits, which included up to $10,645 ($14,000 Canadian) for the purchase of an electric car in the province, were funded by a carbon tax, which Ford also canceled.

Electric car buyers in Ontario rushed to purchase before the incentives ended and the move is widely expected to decimate electric car sales in Canada going forward. Ontario represented about 40 percent of the country's electric car sales.

In its statement, the Ontario Ministry of Transport said: "Ontario cancelled the cap and trade program as part of its commitment to bring gas prices down by 10 cents a litre and help reduce costs for Ontario families and businesses by $1.9 billion dollars per year.

"Given the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program and the Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Programs are funded through cap-and-trade proceeds, these programs are cancelled."

Consumers effectively have 60 more days to buy electric cars out of dealer inventory and register them if they want to get the credit. That means that Teslas, which are sold direct from the factory based on customer orders are no longer eligible unless they were registered by Wednesday.

Buyers of the Chevy Bolt EV will also likely be left hanging, as Chevrolet had a year-long waiting list for the car.

The same restrictions apply to installations of electric-car charging stations that were eligible for an 80 percent rebate.

Ford is the brother of Rob Ford, the former Toronto mayor who was removed from office in a scandal in 2013 and died in 2016.