VW e-Golf in very short supply as company prepares for ID Crozz electric car





2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, first drive, New York City, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

As VW gears up to begin selling its new ID line of electric cars, supplies of its existing electric car, the e-Golf have dropped to just 10 cars nationwide, according to our partners at Cars Direct.

Inventories that low usually mean that cars are being discontinued, but Volkswagen said the model will continue for 2018 and 2019.

The company has said it will introduce its ID Crozz small electric crossover, based on VW's new electric-car architecture in 2020.

The e-Golf is based on VW's standard small-car MQB platform, which was updated in 2015 to allow for plug-in hybrid and electric as well as gas and diesel powertrains.

The e-Golf launched that year with a range of 83 miles and was updated with a bigger battery in 2017 to give it 125 miles of range, according to the EPA.

Although that's more range than some electric cars have, it falls far behind some newer models and several others due in the next two years. The Chevy Bolt EV can go 238 miles on a charge and the upcoming Hyundai Kona electric is expected to get 250 miles on a charge, based on the EPA's test. The 2017 Nissan Leaf is rated at 151, and a new 220-mile version is expected to go on sale in the next year.

Left to right: Volkswagen ID, ID Buzz and ID Crozz concepts Enlarge Photo

All that leaves the VW e-Golf looking a little tired.

VW says the new ID Crozz, which will be bigger, will have a range of more than 300 miles. putting it in league with Teslas.

VW spokesman Mark Gillies told CarsDirect that the e-Golf is still on sale in select markets that have adopted California's ZEV requirements. They include California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington D.C.

Ten cars for 10 states still seems extremely sparse, especially when most of those 10 cars are probably in California.