Tesla's Chinese factory, EPA OKs glider trucks, and new material for electric-car batteries: Today's Car News

Tesla inks a deal to build a new factory in Shanghai. The EPA has given the OK to dirtier glider trucks. A new material could make for better electric-car batteries. And we ask how many electric miles are enough for a plug-in hybrid in our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has signed a cooperative agreement to build a new electric-car factory in Shanghai, but production may not start for another two years.

As former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's final act, the agency gave an OK to dirtier "glider" trucks. The semis are new-bodied vehicles with old diesel engines that pre-date emissions controls.

Iron trifluoride could be a new key to building battery electric-car batteries. Researchers found the material can help store more lithium ions in the battery's cathode to increase energy density.

We asked how many electric miles are enough for a plug-in hybrid car in our latest Twitter poll.

New spy shots show the 2020 Porsche Taycan (nee Mission E) electric car testing.

Finally, Mazda has added another 270,000 vehicles to its Takata airbag recall, adding to the largest recall in history.

