More Chevy Bolt EV production, Tesla price hike in China, more chargers in Britain: Today's Car News





2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV pre-production Enlarge Photo

Britain will require all cars to plug in and new homes to have chargers by 2040. Chevrolet boosts Bolt EV production to ease long waiting lists. Tesla is the first company to respond to President Trump's new trade war with China. And we have a full report on plug-in car sales in Canada for June. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new Road to Zero plan in Britain aims to make all cars plug-in by 2040 and have at least a 50-mile electric range. The program will also roll out chargers, requiring all new homes and businesses to install electric car chargers where possible and adding electrical outlets to street lights near parking spaces.

GM is increasing production of the Chevy Bolt EV in response to high demand as it begins to increase sales to export markets.

In the first response to the looming trade war between the U.S. and China, Tesla announced a 20 percent price hike in China on its Model S and Model X luxury vehicles. The Model 3 is not sold there yet.

After early reports of strong early sales of the Tesla Model 3 in Canada last week, we follow up with a full Canadian sales report for June.

Toyota is sponsoring an around-the-world trip in a hydrogen-powered boat, complete with solar panels and windmills.

Finally, here's a list of the 10 most affordable cars to insure in 2018.