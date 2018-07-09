GM increases Chevy Bolt EV production to ease supply constraints





2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars outside dealership [photo: Patrick Reid]

Amid shortages of Chevy Bolt EVs at dealerships across the U.S. and Canada, Chevy has announced it will increase production by 20 percent.

So far this year, Chevy has sold fewer than 2,000 Bolt EVs in the U.S. per month, for total sales of just over 9,000.

Worldwide, the company says it sold 26,000 last year against a production target of 30,000.

It is unclear whether the production increase involves a new target or a ramp-up in production toward the existing target.

A 20-percent increase over last year's production would slightly exceed the original 30,000-unit target.

GM has been increasing sales of the Bolt EV overseas. It plans to sell 5,000 in South Korea this year.

The company had sold almost 3,000 Bolt EVs per month in the U.S. at the end of 2017.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra provides an update on the ignition switch recall investigation

At an energy conference in Houston in March, GM CEO Mary Barra announced her intention to increase Bolt EV production, but did not specify by how much.

She also called on utilities and other partners to help expand charging infrastructure. "We also need to remove barriers to consumer acceptance of EVs," she said. "For example, we believe the energy industry and other stakeholders must partner with us on a robust charging infrastructure that drives consumers’ confidence that they can drive their EVs anywhere at any time."

Canadian buyers have reported waiting lists of up to a year to get a Bolt EV.

The Bolt EV is built north of Detroit, in GM's Orion Township assembly plant.