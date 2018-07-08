July 4th green car deals you can still find





2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel, first drive, Teaneck, NJ, Aug 2017 Enlarge Photo

June wasn't a great month for green-car sales, and automakers are offering some bargains to keep them moving out the door.

Green Car Reports partner site CarsDirect has listed several great green car deals among its July Fourth deals that continue through this weekend.

For shoppers looking for a hybrid or even a plug-in hybrid, this could be a great time to buy.

Several of these deals are set to expire July 9 or 10, but the car-buying experts at CarsDirect tell us that many of them may be extended through the rest of July.

Here's a look at seven of the best deals in order of their discounts.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel (with 6-speed automatic transmission), Catskill Mountains, NY, May 2017 Enlarge Photo

Chevy Cruze diesel

Hardly any diesel sedans or hatchbacks are left on the market after VW gave diesels a bad name with its emissions scandal.

One small car that still offers a diesel—and meets all federal and California emissions requirements—is the Chevy Cruze, which returns an EPA estimated 31 mpg city, 47 highway, 37 combined (for the sedan with an automatic). Buyers can choose between sedan and hatchback body styles.

Buyers nationwide can get $6,036 cash back on the Cruze diesel, which is a discount of 20 percent off the suggested retail price.

Chevy Equinox diesel

The Chevrolet Equinox is the only mid-size crossover from a non-luxury automaker that offers a diesel engine, and the Equinox is good for an EPA-rated 28/38/32 mpg and Chevrolet is offering up to $6,400 off, as long as buyers finance through GM Financial.

2013 Lexus ES 300h Enlarge Photo

Lexus ES300h

Lexus is offering $4,000 cash back on the ES 300h hybrid, up from $2,500 in June, as the company tries to clear out the old model to make way for an updated ES to go on sale this fall. It's a good deal, because ES 300h is a fancified, full-featured Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Ford Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Energi

Ford is hosting a rare sign-and-drive event for July Fourth that CarsDirect says is usually only offered on major holidays. Buyers can pick up either the 43/41/42 mpg Fusion Hybrid or the 21-mile electric-range Fusion Energi for $199 a month without a down payment.

This deal expires July 9.

2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

The Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is the closest competitor to the Lexus ES 300h. It stickers for the same $38,280 base price as the standard MKZ. Both offer a $1,000 trade-in bonus, and CarsDirect's analysis shows the 40 mpg Hybrid is actually cheaper to buy.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Like the Lexus ES300, the Toyota RAV4 is due for a major update this fall. Deals are starting to trickle out on existing RAV4s, even as they remain popular. Some regions are offering buyers an extra $500 cash back. Finance deals with rates as low as 0.9 percent are also available.

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016 Enlarge Photo

All Volvos

Volvo has vowed to turn its whole fleet into electric and plug-in hybrid models. So far it offers plug-in versions of the XC60 and XC90 SUVs and the S90 sedan. In the Northeast, all Volvos are eligible for an extra $500 cash incentive on leases through July 9.