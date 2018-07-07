Tesla Model 3 production, VW diesel deadline, EPA administrator, lithium troubles: The Week in Reverse





Volkswagen turbodiesels await their fate near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Colorado Springs

Whose resignation changed the political landscape this week?

What is holding up production of more lithium for electric car batteries?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending June 6, 2018.

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington

Friday, we heard from the lead plaintiffs' attorney representing hundreds of thousands of owners of VW diesels who warned that those who haven't finalized their settlement claims have only until Sept. 1 to do so.

Reports from various sources indicated that Tesla's production report of 5,000 Model 3s per week may not be what it seems.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt [photo from 2014]

Thursday, embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned. The move may end the controversy about his management style, his spending priorities, and his sweetheart rent deals, but it's not likely to change the Agency's newfound anti-regulatory priorities.

Lithium for batteries is a key ingredient of electric cars, and a key factor in reducing costs to make the cars more widely available to mainstream buyers. Increasing demand and slow supply growth have led prices to triple since 2015. It may not be raw materials that are holding up production, though.

American flag

Wednesday, we took off for the Fourth of July holiday.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car (crossover SUV)

Tuesday, we reported Tesla's record Canadian sales for the Model 3 in its second month of deliveries to the Great White North.

We looked at all the electric SUVs coming in 2019—the year electric SUVs are likely to outnumber electric cars on the market.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Monday, Tesla announced that it had produced 5,000 Model 3s during the last week of June, a long-held and widely publicized production goal that CEO Elon Musk said was critical to the company's survival.

Our Twitter poll results show that electric-car drivers, at least among our followers, still rely on old-fashioned Level 2 chargers in public. Among all electric car drivers who use public chargers, a little over half use Level 3—and about half of those are Tesla drivers plugging into Superchargers.