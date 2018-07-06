Tesla production tricks, EPA's Pruitt resigns, and VW settlement deadline: Today's Car News

Volkswagen TDI 'clean diesel' television ad screencap

The production tricks Tesla used to build 5,000 Model 3s may not be sustainable, at least not yet. EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigned. A settlement deadline looms for owners of Volkswagen diesel cars. And two electric cars set new sales records in June. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla reached its self-imposed goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 electric cars in the last week of June, but the methods it reportedly resorted to in accomplishing that feat may not be sustainable in the near-term.

Scott Pruitt is now the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt tendered his resignation Thursday amid looming investigations and scandals. His replacement, Andrew Wheeler, may not be any more friendly to the environment.

Owners of VW TDI cars have until Sept. 1 to finalize their claims as the deadline approaches.

The Tesla Model 3 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV set new sales records in June. Model 3 sales dwarfed all other vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has developed a new aluminum alloy to better withstand heat, which will improve engine efficiency and performance.

Finally, a version of the Ford EcoSport earned a three-star rating in federal government's rollover test.

