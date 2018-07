Tesla engineer leaves, Electra Meccanica e-Roadster, and oil vs electric-car charging: Today's Car News

Charging station and gas pump Enlarge Photo

Tesla vehicle engineer Doug Field will not return to the automaker. Electra Meccanica plans a new e-Roadster. Oil companies begin fighting for a share of electric-car charging dollars. And financing for lithium may be more of an issue than supplies. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Field, formerly Tesla's chief engineer for vehicle production, will not return from his leave of absence at the company.

Electra Meccanica will produce a new (old) e-Roadster based on the design of a 1955-1959 Porsche 356 Speedster.

Oil companies fear declining profits when electric cars become more popular, and have begun fighting for a share of electric-car charging dollars.

Lithium prices have tripled since 2015, and financing the material may be more of a problem than the supplies.

Supermarket chain Kroger will begin testing self-driving vehicles to deliver groceries.

Finally, we give an update on the 2018 Nissan Leaf and think it's all the daily driver one needs.

