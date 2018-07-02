Tesla Model 3 production, self-driving car pros for electric cars, and battery power grid backups: Today's Car News

Jul 2, 2018

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 production reaches a milestone. Self-driving cars will provide numerous benefits to electric cars. PG&E partners with Tesla to provide power grid backups. And the results are in from our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

In the last week of June, Tesla built 5,000 Model 3 electric cars—a critical figure for the company.

A new study looks at how self-driving car benefits will compound on the benefits found in electric cars.

Utility company PG&E has partnered with electric-car maker Tesla to provide battery backups for the power grid.

The results are in from the latest GCR poll where we asked readers what kind of public chargers he or she uses most often.

A paralyzed ex-racer shows how his disability doesn't stop him from driving.

Finally, Lexus has recalled 115,000 cars for a potential fuel leak issue.

