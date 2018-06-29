2019 Chevy Volt specs, Tesla Model 3 orders, and Faraday Future investment: Today's Car News





2019 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet reveals updates to the 2019 Volt plug-in hybrid. Tesla opens orders for the Model 3 for all U.S. and Canada buyers. Faraday Future receives another financial lifeline. MG plans for an electric roadster to rival the Mazda MX-5 Miata. And the full Tesla Model 3 order guide has surfaced. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt doesn't look different from its 2018 model year counterpart, but it boasts faster charging, stronger regenerative braking and other upgrades to help owners drive more miles electrically.

Tesla has opened Model 3 order books for all U.S. and Canada buyers—for an additional $2,500 deposit.

Faraday Future has been given yet another lifeline, for $2 billion, to continue building its $300,000 electric SUV.

MG, the historic British brand now under Chinese control, plans to build an electric roadster rival to the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The full Tesla Model 3 order guide reveals pricing for Performance and all-wheel-drive models.

Waymo says it needs a substantial number of self-driving cars for a European fleet.

Finally, Honda has introduced a facelifted Pilot and HR-V crossover with new looks and safety tech—and at last, radio volume knobs.

_______________________________________

