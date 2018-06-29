Tesla Model 3 order guide, pricing details revealed for Performance and all-wheel-drive models





Now that Tesla Model 3 orders are open to all U.S. and Canadian reservation holders, we have more insight into features and pricing.

As shown by a new post on Teslarati with screen shots from the Tesla Model 3 order guide, reservation holders can now configure a Model 3 with the Dual Motor and Performance Packages.

Rear-wheel-drive models with the long-range battery, the cheapest version of the Model 3 available today, start at $49,000.

Ordering all-wheel drive alone without the Performance Package adds another $4,000.

Moving up to the Performance model adds another $11,000. The Performance package unlocks another 10 mph in top speed and boosts acceleration, taking the Model 3 from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Performance models also come with a premium interior upholstered in black, with heated front and rear seats and steering wheel.

Separately, Model 3 Performance buyers can add a Performance Upgrade package with 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a carbon-fiber spoiler, and aluminum sport pedals.

They also have exclusive access to the White Premium Interior Package with 12-way power seats with separate driver profiles, the tinted glass roof, and the Connectivity Package with in-car streaming media, live traffic visualization on satellite maps, Satellite radio, and updates via wi-fi as well as cellular data.

Big options include Enhanced Autopilot for $5,000 up front (it costs $6,000 to have Tesla enable it later via an over-the-air update), and the Full Self-Driving Capability option for $3,000. No Tesla currently has Full Self-Driving Capability. The $3,000 option is a pre-payment to have it enabled at some unspecified future time after Tesla perfects the software.

In a Tweet, CEO Elon Musk said the Full-Self-Driving Capability would be enabled in August with the release of Software Version 9 for the Model 3.

That issue is better in latest Autopilot software rolling out now & fully fixed in August update as part of our long-awaited Tesla Version 9. To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety. With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2018

A report in Electrek notes that the future price to enable the Full Self-Driving Capability has gone up from $4,000 to $5,000 for new buyers.

Buyers can also choose a premium paint color for $1,500 (anything but black).

All-in, a Performance Model 3 will run $80,000, but without Autopilot, Full-Self Driving Capability, the add-on Performance Upgrade Package, buyers will be able to order a Model 3 for as little as $67,000, according to Teslarati.

Standard All-Wheel-Drive Model 3 buyers can order the Premium Interior for $5,000 but not in white. They'll even get a special red-underlined badge on the trunk to show for their money.

Without either the Performance or the Performance Upgrade Package, the all-wheel-drive Model 3 tops out at about $63,500.

Reservation holders will need to add $2,500 to their deposits to be able to submit their final orders. When orders are submitted, deposits become non-refundable. Teslarati's screen shots indicate that buyers who order early are being given estimated wait times of two to four months.