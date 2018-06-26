Volvo electric car, Audi e-tron delay, VW ID R electric racer record: Today's Car News





2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV Enlarge Photo

Volvo's first electric car will be the XC40 crossover SUV. Audi delays the e-tron debut following its CEO's arrest. Volkswagen smashes the electric-car record at Pikes Peak. And the results are in from our latest Twitter poll asking what's the longest trip readers have taken in their electric car. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volvo, one of the first brands to commit to an electrified portfolio, said its first electric car will be a version of its XC40 SUV.

Following the arrest of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, the German brand has pushed back the debut of its e-tron electric SUV. Stadler is accused of suppressing evidence in ongoing criminal investigations into the VW diesel scandal.

Volkswagen set a new electric-car record with its ID R racer at Pikes Peak on Sunday.

Jaguar-Land Rover announced an increase in its investment in electric cars and plans to build a battery-electric version of every model.

GCR asked readers about the longest trip they've have taken in an electric car in our latest Twitter poll, and the results are in.

Finally, Porsche's hybrid powertrain could power the upcoming Audi RS Q8 performance SUV.

