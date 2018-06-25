Volvo electrification, Tesla Model 3 updates, and electric-car charger poll: Today's Car News

Jun 25, 2018

Consumer Reports tests Tesla Model 3 braking [CREDIT: Consumer Reports]

Volvo's electrification push is expanding to every vehicle segment. The Tesla Model 3 received new features via an over-the-air update. We ask what kind of electric-car charger readers use most. And a reader explains why it makes sense to own both a plug-in hybrid and an electric car. All of this and more Green Car Reports.

Volvo, one of the first major auto brands to announce intentions to electrify its entire portfolio, is pushing to have an electrified version of every model in showrooms in 2019. Several models will have multiple choices of plug-in powertrains.

The Tesla Model 3 received a few new features via an OTA update, and they mirror some of the more luxurious features found in the Model S and Model X electric cars.

We ask what type of electric-car charger readers use most often as public charging systems start to propagate around the world.

A GCR reader explains why owning both a plug-in hybrid and an electric car makes sense.

Volkswagen's electric ID R racer set a new record time at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Finally, Car2Go has become Chicago's first park anywhere car-share.

