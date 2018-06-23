Tesla Model 3 Performance awd built, 2019 Honda Insight, 2018 Kia Niro hybrid, another state joins California: The Week in Reverse





Which state added its name to the list of those following California's tighter emissions regulations?

What hybrid car aced the battery of crash tests inflicted by the IIHS?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending June 22, 2018.

Friday, we examined a conservative poll, funded and taken by oil industry lobbyists backed by the Koch brothers, that found that Americans really like electric cars—except when they have to pay for them. Environmental groups criticized the poll as a "push poll," even if respondents did support efforts to limit climate change and raise fuel economy standards.

We also followed a report that the EPA Criminal Investigation Division is understaffed, leading to fewer prosecutions for environmental crimes. As the agency tries to roll back emissions regulations, it has also reduced enforcement of existing laws.

Thursday, we covered the opening of Canada's first hydrogen fueling station in Vancouver, British Columbia. The station will be the first public station among eight that the province is building in an effort to beat out Quebec and Ontario as the greenest province.

A Slovenian company may have finally cracked the code on building reliable wheel motors for electric cars.

Wednesday, we had our first chance to drive the new 2019 Honda Insight Hybrid, and recorded even better fuel economy than the company advertises.

Colorado announced it would join California and 12 other states that follow stricter emissions and fuel economy standards. It is unclear so far whether that means Colorado will also follow California's Zero Emissions Vehicle mandates that would require more electric cars to be sold in the state.

Tuesday, the IIHS released findings that the Kia Niro aced all of its crash tests, earning the hybrid hatchack the Insurance Institute's Top Safety Pick award. Only high-end models with LED headlights earn the Institute’s highest Top Safety Pick+ award. Although the rest of the car performed well, the standard headlights were rated "Poor."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company had been "sabotaged," but nevertheless built the first Model 3 Performance all-wheel-drive car on its new assembly line in a temporary building adjacent to its Fremont factory.

Monday, we learned that TV and stage director Michael Morris’s Tesla Model 3 caught fire in L.A. It did not crash, and no injuries were reported after the director got out of the car and his wife, actress Mary McCormick shot video of the event.

And Chargeway, a Portland, Oregon, startup company, revealed more details of its plan to make electric-car charging simpler to understand. It’s labels should begin appearing around the city later this year.