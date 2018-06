Tesla Solar City layoffs, Chevrolet Volt recall, and EPA staff levels: Today's Car News

2013 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

Tesla's recent layoffs have hit Solar City installers. Chevrolet issues a recall for the 2013 Volt. EPA staff levels are below legal levels. And an energy industry poll says Americans aren't fond of the electric-car tax credit. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Last week, Tesla said it would lay off 9 percent of its workforce. New reports show the layoffs have affected about 20 percent of Solar City installation locations.

Chevrolet issued a recall for 2013 Volt plug-in hybrid cars over battery software that could cause the vehicle to shut down. The problem mirrors a recall that affected the Bolt EV last month.

EPA enforcement staff levels are below the legal limit, which could affect environmental quality even if the Agency doesn't roll back regulations.

A conservative poll says Americans resent electric-car tax credits. At the same time, it notes that they support electric cars as a tool to combat global warming

Self-healing paint is coming to Panoz sports cars, but everyday drivers can have it, too.

Finally, a new police report reveals that the human backup driver in the fatal Uber self-driving car crash was watching TV before the wreck occurred.

_______________________________________

