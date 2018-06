Audi and Hyundai fuel cells, Uber pays to buy electric cars, and in-wheel electric motors: Today's Car News

Hyundai Nexo Enlarge Photo

Audi and Hyundai have joined forces to share fuel cell technology and combine R&D forces. Uber now pays drivers to purchase electric cars. A Slovenian company has rolled out in-wheel electric motors. And British Columbia opens Canada's first hydrogen filling station. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

German luxury brand Audi and Korean automaker Hyundai have partnered on fuel cell powertrain development. Hyundai will start by granting Audi access to parts found in its production fuel cell vehicles.

Uber has rolled out its "EV Champions" program, which pays drivers to purchase an electric car.

Slovenian startup Elaphe has introduced in-wheel electric motors for electric cars—and they're battle-tested in the harshest elements.

British Columbia, Canada, has installed its first hydrogen filling station. It's one of eight expected to open in the next two years. Other provinces, Quebec and Ontario may be close behind.

Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia topped the 2018 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

Finally, Volvo plans to sell a self-driving crossover SUV in 2021 to the public.

