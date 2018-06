Kia Niro crash test, first Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD, and falling battery prices: Today's Car News

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

The Kia Niro (mostly) aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests. Tesla has built the first Model 3 Performance AWD variant. Falling battery prices could lead to a boost in renewable electricity by 2050. And the results are in for our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

When properly equipped, the Kia Niro hybrid passed the IIHS' crash tests with flying colors and earned a Top Safety Pick+ accolade.

The first Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD variant has rolled off of a new assembly line, housed in a temporary structure. Meanwhile CEO Elon Musk reports the company has been sabotaged.

By 2050, the world could see a huge boost in renewable electricity thanks to falling battery prices.

We asked what makes a "green" car in our latest poll, and the results are in.

Volkswagen details how it will charge its electric ID R race car at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb.

Finally, we climb behind the wheel of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and find it as useful as ever.

_______________________________________

