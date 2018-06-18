Audi arrest, Tesla Model S fire, charging labels, and our Twitter poll: Today's Car News

Jun 18, 2018

Polestar 1

Polestar 1

German authorities arrested the head of Audi over diesel cheating scandal. A Tesla caught fire in L.A. Chargeway labels are coming to help make charging easier. And what's the longest trip you've taken in your electric car? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was arrested in Germany on Monday morning over concerns that he was interfering with German authorities' investigation of the Volkswagen diesel emissions cheating scandal. Audi is the luxury division of Germany's largest automaker, and Stadler was handpicked to lead the company's transition to selling electric cars.

British television and stage director Michael Morris's Tesla Model S caught fire in traffic in Los Angeles, and his wife, actress Mary McCormack, caught it on video. Morris escaped the car safely, and no crash was involved, but the incident has renewed questions about the safety of Tesla's lithium-ion batteries.

Portland, Oregon-startup Chargeway has a new plan to help consumers, dealers, and others make sense of different types of electric car charging. The system is due to roll out in a pilot program in Portland later this year. 

Our latest Twitter poll asks our followers to tell us about the longest trip they've made in their electric cars.

Polestar, Volvo's new high-performance electric-car division has released details about the carbon-fiber body of its upcoming Polestar 1

Finally, new technology from Britain could allow drones to fix potholes automatically.

