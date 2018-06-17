Big bets on Byton, Ford's "exploring" hybrids with its popular SUV, and Hyundai Ioniq is back; The Week in Revers





New Ford Police Interceptor Enlarge Photo

What's next for the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq?

What's next for Ford's Explorer?

And what's coming from electric-car startup Byton?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending June 17, 2018.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq is back this year with automatic emergency braking on its most popular model.

German authorities hit Volkswagen with $1.2 billion in new fines, one of the largest levied in Germany but relatively small compared to fines in the U.S.

Ford confirmed that the Explorer Hybrid will be available as a Police Interceptor Utility ahead of next year's big debut.

On Wednesday, we learned that Tesla would make the biggest job cuts in the company's history: 9 percent of its workforce. Tesla said the cuts won't be to any production workforce.

Byton gave us a glimpse Tuesday of its electric sedan concept, the K-Byte. It will share a platform with the already announced SUV, called the M-Byte.

Before they announced the K-Byte, Byton announced it had $500 million on hand after new investment from an automaker and a major battery supplier in China.

Byton K-Byte concept Enlarge Photo

A Tesla Autopilot "defeat device" is getting attention for the wrong reasons. It lets drivers keep their hands off the wheels of Tesla Model S or Tesla Model X for longer stretches of time.



VW may use quantum computing to simulate and speed up battery development to create chemistries for individual battery applications.

Daimler has been ordered to recall some 774,000 diesel cars in Europe over emissions software.