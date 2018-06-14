Hyundai Ioniq preview, new VW emission fines, and Toyota Prius Prime purchase: Today's Car News

Jun 14, 2018

2019 Hyundai Ioniq

2019 Hyundai Ioniq

We preview the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq and go over what the new model year brings. Volkswagen AG has been hit with new fines over its diesel-emissions scandal. A reader reports on his final decision to purchase a Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid. Infiniti updates the QX30 and adds safety tech. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq returns for the new model year with new equipment and will be offered in traditional hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric guises.

VW Group faces a new round of fines. Germany authorities slapped the automaker with $1.2 billion in new fines over its diesel-emissions scandal.

A GCR reader reports back on his final decision to purchase a Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid and explains his reasoning.

The 2018 Infiniti QX30 will arrive with added safety tech and reshuffled trim levels.

Finally, a new season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" will release on July 6.

_______________________________________

Posted in:

