Ford Explorer Hybrid, Tesla job cuts, and Byton electric sedan concept: Today's Car News

Jun 13, 2018

New Ford Police Interceptor

Ford has confirmed the upcoming Explorer Hybrid for police fleets. Tesla announced it will cut 9 percent of its salaried workforce to cut costs. Chinese electric-car startup Byton revealed the K-Byte sedan concept in China. Automakers make the case to nine state governors to help boost electric-car sales. And Toyota invests $1 billion in Uber's Asian rival, Grab. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

We've known Ford has plans to electrify its crossover and SUV lineup, but Ford confirmed the Explorer Hybrid will be available as a Police Interceptor Utility.

In an effort to reduce costs, Tesla will cut 9 percent of its workforce. Most of the cuts will be salaried workers, while production workers focus on Model 3 production.

Byton has returned with an electric sedan concept called the K-Byte. The car should share a platform with its electric SUV concept, now called the M-Byte.

Automakers have pleaded with nine state governors to help boost electric-car sales.

Toyota made a sizable investment in Uber's Asian rival, Grab. The total investment comes to $1 billion.

Volvo Cars' Polestar brand will apply its tuning expertise to the 2019 Volvo S60. Among performance upgrades, the enhancements should also reduce fuel consumption.

