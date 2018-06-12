Volkswagen quantum computers, Daimler diesel recall, and Tesla tax credits: Today's Car News





Volkswagen ID Vizzion Concept Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen wants to use quantum computers to develop tailor-made electric-car batteries. Daimler has recalled hundreds of thousands of diesel cars in Europe. The results are in from our latest Twitter poll asking what electric car readers would buy when Tesla's tax credits begin to sunset. And the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer flunk the passenger-side crash test. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

VW has plans to simulate full battery development with quantum computers. One day, the computer could create customized battery designs for individual electric cars.

Daimler has been ordered to recall some 774,000 diesel cars in Europe over emissions software.

We asked, and you voted in GCR's latest Twitter poll. The results are in as we questioned readers what electric car they would purchase after Tesla's federal tax credits expire.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer have both failed the passenger-side crash test.

Finally, Chinese electric-car startup Byton says it's raised $500 million in new funding.

