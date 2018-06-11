Byton raises $500M, Tesla Autopilot defeat, and electric-car rally in Switzerland: Today's Car News





Byton concept at 2018 CES [photo: Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

Chinese electric-car maker Byton announced it's raised $500 million in new funding. New controversy sets in surrounding a Tesla Autopilot add-on that defeats baked-in safety. The world's largest electric-car rally kicks off in Switzerland. And we ask what a "green car" means to readers. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Byton, which debuted a battery-electric crossover SUV at CES 2018, says it has $500 million on hand after new investment from an automaker and a major battery supplier.

The latest Tesla Autopilot controversy surrounds a third-party accessory that can allow drivers to keep their hands off a Tesla Model S or Model X steering wheel for extended periods of time.

Switzerland welcomed 160 teams to the world's largest electric-car rally. We take a look at the some of the competitor cars.

Green Car Reports asks what a "green car" means to readers in our latest Twitter poll.

The Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance coupe will make its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

Finally, Kia has recalled 508,000 cars over airbags that may not deploy.

_______________________________________

