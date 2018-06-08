Kia Niro EV specs, recapturing CO2, and electric-car support vs interest: Today's Car News





Kia Niro EV in Korea Enlarge Photo

Kia has revealed official specifications for the Niro EV. Scientists have discovered a way to recapture CO2 and recycle it into fuel. A new study found there's more support for electric cars than knowledge or interest. And Waymo's purchase of up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacific Hybrids could account for one-third of FCA's available consumer tax credits. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Kia Niro EV will offer a battery with up to 236 miles of range along with fast charging and active safety features, the Korean brand confirmed.

Scientists have found a way to recapture CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into hydrocarbon fuels that could be burned in airplanes or even cars. Best of all, the technology looks to be affordable.

Consumers support electric cars, but they also lack knowledge, which could hold sales back, according to a new study commissioned by Northeastern states in an effort to bring more cars to the region.

Self-driving company Waymo will purchase up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids and the figure could make up one-third of FCA's available consumer tax credits—and most Pacifica Hybrid production.

A National Transportation Safety Board report showed a Tesla Model X fitted with the automaker's Autopilot self-driving car tech accelerated while steering into a damaged highway barrier.

Finally, Waymo eyes an expansion to Europe and it may partner with an established local company.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter