Kia Niro EV specs revealed at latest Korean car show

Jun 8, 2018

2019 Kia Niro EV

2019 Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV made its first appearance at the Busan auto show this week and Kia confirmed the car will offer a battery with up to 236 miles of range.

The company showed a concept version of the car at the Consumer Electronics Show in January with wildly updated head and tail lights and trim details. 

Then it appeared in Korea at an electric vehicle expo, where two sat on a plaza, but nobody who spoke much English seemed to know much about them.

DON'T MISS: All-electric Kia Niro EV to come in 2018, says Kia exec (updated, 2017)

The Niro EV will have two battery options including a larger 64-kwh pack with a range of 236 miles that is shared with the upcoming Hyundai Kona electric, which is the only one expected to be sold in the United States. It will offer 100-kw DC fast charging that can replenish the big battery to 80 percent in less than one hour.

In other markets, the Niro EV will offer a 39.2-kwh battery pack rated at 150 miles.

A 201-horsepower electric motor will drive the front wheels and power the Niro EV from 0-62 mph in 7.8 seconds.

It will get a bigger, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with dedicated pages to monitor range, driving efficiency, charging opportunities, and climate controls.

CHECK OUT: Kia Niro EV concept at CES: 238 miles of range from 64-kwh battery

The all-digital instrument cluster is also unique to the Niro EV.

Optional equipment will include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and active lane control.

The car also gets a rotary shifter and blue accents, unique to the electric version of the Niro, inside and outside.

It will go on sale in Korea late in 2018 and then roll out to other markets "in due course," according to Kia.

