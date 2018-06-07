Electric trucks coming from Daimler, Freightliner, Volvo, and others





It's not even on the road yet and the Tesla Semi is getting some new competition.

German Automaker Daimler, which owns Freightliner, Fuso, and other truck brands, announced that it would deliver its first 30 electric trucks to customers in North America for testing later this year.

Last month, Swedish truckmaker Volvo also introduced an electric delivery truck.

The closest competitor to the Tesla Semi (as well as an electric semi coming from American startup Nikola) is Daimler's Freightliner eCascadia.

At its Capital Market and Technology Day, an annual meeting of sorts held jointly in Stuttgart, Germany and Portland, Oregon, the company unveiled and did a demonstration run in the eCascadia as well as the smaller Class 6 Freightliner eM2.

The 80,000-pound Class 8 eCascadia is designed for port drayage and local and regional distribution, according to a report in Truckinginfo.com. That could make it a contender for business in Los Angeles, distributing the 40 percent of goods imported and exported through the neighboring ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, for example. California has announced an initiative to electrify the fleets of trucks that travel in, out, and around the ports.

The eCascadia uses a 550-kwh lithium-ion battery that gives it a range of up to 250 miles. Using high-voltage DC fast charging, it can charge up to 80 percent in 90 minutes to give it an additional 200 miles of range. The truck uses wheel motors to develop 730 peak horsepower.

The Freightliner eM2 is a dedicated delivery box truck designed for daily routes of between 45 and 150 miles, said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. The eM2 has a range of up to 230 miles from a 325-kw battery. A quick-recharge of 80 percent yields another 184 miles in about an hour. Its two electric motors deliver up to 480 horsepower.

Volvo's FL electric truck, unveiled last month, is designed for urban delivery and garbage truck routes. It offers various battery-pack sizes up to 300 kwh which will carry it 186 miles. Volvo says the large battery can be recharged fully in two hours. The 18,000-pound truck has 248 peak horsepower and can deliver up to 174 hp continuously. A two-speed transmission helps balance efficiency and power output.