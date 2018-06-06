Plug-in electric-car sales for May: Nissan Leaf, Toyota Prius Prime lead





2018 Nissan Leaf with EVgo fast charger at NJ Turnpike Molly Pitcher travel plaza, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

After a slow month in April, sales of the Nissan Leaf came roaring back in May.

Nissan sold 1,576 Leafs in May, up from 1,171 the month before. The Leaf also had a record month in Canada, selling 906 units north of the border.

It is worth noting that this achievement was accomplished with the redesigned Leaf's 151-mile battery. A 220-mile battery is still due out later this year, which will increase the car's functionality but boost its price too.

Sales of the BMW i3 continued their slide from April, rolling out just 424 cars, versus 503 the month before.

Volkswagen's e-Golf sales were also down to 76 cars as the company transitions to a new Golf due out next year, and to a new strategy of dedicated electric-car models.

When it comes to plug-in hybrids, the Toyota Prius Prime also had a good month with 2,924 rolling off the lot, about half the total sales of the standard Prius Hybrid.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2016 Enlarge Photo

The Prius Prime last had such a good month in March, and has had a successful spring with another 2,626 sales in April. The Prius Prime is outselling all other plug-in hybrid models with more than double the sales of the next most popular, the Chevrolet Volt and the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid.

Honda sold 1,706 Claritys, including plug-in hybrids, battery electric models, and fuel-cell cars in May. Honda refused to break down the numbers this month, but in previous months the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid accounted for the vast majority of those sales.

General Motors has stopped releasing monthly sales numbers, opting for quarterly reports instead, so we don't have direct numbers for either the Chevy Volt or the Bolt EV. According to other industry analysts, sales of both cars hovered around 1,100 a month, up fractionally from prior months.

Sales of Porsche's plug-in hybrids dropped off after a boom last month. The sports-car company sold just 59 Cayenne e-Hybrids after selling 332 last month. Panamera e-Hybrid sales ticked up from 265 to 275 for May. Green Car Reports reached out to Porsche for comment but hadn't heard back before publication.

Volvo's plug-in hybrid SUVs, the XC90 T8 and XC60 T8 each posted big gains, to 126 sales and 214 respectively. Sales of the S90 T8 plug-in hybrid sedan were essentially flat at 30 for the month.

The big news may come from Tesla, with third-party analysts reporting sales of about 3,500 Model 3s in May, which would represent about a 60 percent increase from the 2,200 deliveries a month the company reported in April and for most of the first-quarter of this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the company's annual meeting on Tuesday that it is on track to build 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of May. That level could make the Model 3 profitable and begin bringing in needed revenue for the company.