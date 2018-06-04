Tesla Model 3 refunds, Toyota Prius Prime award, and Texas electric car rebates: Today's Car News





Tesla has reportedly refunded 23 percent of Model 3 deposits. The Toyota Prius Prime has been recognized for its low environmental and social impact. Texas has reinstated rebates and incentives for electric cars. And we ask what electric car readers would purchase after Tesla's federal tax credits expire. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Production of the Tesla Model 3 is up, but a new report alleges that the automaker has refunded 23 percent of deposits for the electric car.

The Toyota Prius Prime has received an award for the plug-in hybrid's low environmental and social impact.

Texas electric-car buyers will once again see rebates and incentives for electric cars.

We ask what electric car readers would purchase after federal tax credits expire for Tesla in this week's Twitter poll.

Chrysler may become a mobility brand for parent automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Finally, California will begin testing $700 digital license plates, though the technology has some drivers worried about privacy.

