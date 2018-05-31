Tesla Model 3 gets CR OK, Audi e-tron cameras, and electric car predictions: Today's Car News

May 31, 2018

Audi e-tron replaces side mirrors with cameras

The Tesla Model 3 has now earned a recommendation from Consumer Reports. The Audi e-tron electric crossover will introduce the first production cameras to replace side mirrors. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts more than 100 million electric cars will hit the road by 2030. And both Samsung and Dyson invest in a new solid-state battery startup. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

After CR first refused to recommend the Model 3 electric sedan due to poor braking performance, the publication has reevaluated the car following a firmware update and bestowed its recommendation. The update, as promised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, improved braking performance significantly.

Audi will be first to market with production cameras to replace side mirrors. The technology will debut in the e-tron electric SUV in Europe later this year, but it's not clear when it may make it to America.

The IEA predicts that 125 million electric cars will hit the road globally by 2030. The figure is about 40 times higher than the number of electric cars currently deployed today.

After investing millions in an earlier solid-state battery company, Dyson, the maker of famous vacuum cleaners, is joining Samsung in backing a new solid-state battery startup company. The company's proposed solid polymer electrolyte material could prove to be a boon for electric cars.

BMW explains the 5 different levels of self-driving capability.

Finally, President Trump has imposed new steel and aluminum tariffs on raw materials imported from Canada, Mexico, and Europe to build cars in the United States. 

