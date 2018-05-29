Tesla brakes and tax credits, Sono solar car, Twitter poll on charging: Today's Car News





2018 BMW 530e iPerformance wireless charging Enlarge Photo

After Consumer Reports refused to recommend the Tesla Model 3 over its poor performance in emergency braking tests, Tesla announced it would send an over-the-air update to improve the car's braking ability. Based on Tesla's own delivery reports, the company is reaching the end of its allotment of $7,500 federal tax credits for buyers. This could mean buyers on the waiting list for the Model 3 will pay more. Sono Motors, a European startup company, plans to introduce a solar-powered electric car for 2020. And we ask readers in our latest Twitter poll what kind of charging they need for their electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweeted on Friday that the company would release an over-the-air firmware update to make sure the Tesla Model 3 can make repeated emergency stops from high speeds with consistent resutls. The update is designed to address a flaw in the car's emergency braking performance found in tests by Consumer Reports and Car and Driver. If it works, it will be the first time an automaker was able to fix a braking problem with software, says Consumer Reports director of auto testing.

Buyers on the waiting list for a Tesla Model 3 may be taken by surprise if their name doesn't make it to the top of the list by October. That's when the company's cars will become ineligible for the full $7,500 federal tax rebate, based on current sales trends.

Solar cars have been the things of university science fairs for decades—cars running on bicycle tires, with drivers lying prone inside to maximize aerodynamics. Even covering the car's body with solar cells couldn't provide enough power to drive an ordinary car down the road. Now a new European startup company, Sono Motors, is combining the idea of an electric car with one covered in solar cells. Solar energy can recharge about 18 miles of driving a day in its Sion electric car, and drivers can plug in to go up to 155 miles.

BMW is making good on its promise to offer wireless charging for its plug-in cars; the company says it will begin selling a wireless charger that buyers can install in their garages at home in July.

Finally, Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto lashed out over Uber's plan to restart testing of its self-driving cars in the city, following revelations that Uber's software was aware of a woman crossing the street in Phoenix before it struck and killed her.