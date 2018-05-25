Porsche 911 hybrids, future EV market share, and living with 2 Chevy Bolt EVs: Today's Car News





2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T first drive Enlarge Photo

Porsche has plans for not one, but two 911 hybrid variants for the next-generation sports car. A new report predicts that electric cars will exceed half the worldwide market by 2040. A reader checks in after living with two Chevrolet Bolt EVs for a year. Nissan shows off a one-off Leaf convertible. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Plans for a Porsche 911 plug-in hybrid have been the brand's worst-kept secret for some time now, but the German luxury and sports car maker reportedly has plans for a second hybrid model, too.

By 2040, electric cars will make up 55 percent of the new-car market, according to a new report. The major shift could displace 7 percent of the world's transportation oil consumption.

After living with two Chevrolet Bolt EVs for a year, a Green Car Reprots reader reports back on his experiences with the affordable electric car and how much money it has saved him.

Nissan has shown off a convertible Leaf concept in Japan—but it has no plans to produce the awkward looking Leaf Open Car.

A new video explains how much it costs to use a car's turn signals with tantalizing equations.

Finally, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles tells 4.8 million owners of 2014-2019 model-year Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram models to quit using cruise control until a software fix is ready.

_______________________________________

