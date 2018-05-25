Reader Report: Spending a year with two Chevy Bolt EVs





2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars outside dealership [photo: Patrick Reid]

Many Green Car Reports readers have electric cars. Fewer own two, and have removed gasoline cars from their family fleet altogether.

Reader Patrick Reid bought two Chevy Bolt EVs last year (one in January and another in April.)

Last year, he wrote us about his experiences, why he likes the Bolts and what he doesn't, and how the cars have worked for him on a couple of longer road trips.

He wrote to us again this week to share his experience living with just his two Bolt EVs to get around for a year. He's seeing impressive savings on fuel costs and especially efficient miles since he uses maximum regen mode for most of his driving. He has seen more than 300 miles of range in the summer, despite the Bolt EV's 238-mile EPA range rating.



Real-world experiences by actual owners are often popular among readers, shoppers, and those considering whether a car that plugs in could really make sense for them. What follow are his words, lightly edited by Green Car Reports for clarity, style, and length.

Patrick Reid Chevrolet Bolt EV charing in garage

As I reflect (and calculate) our findings from living with our pair of Chevy Bolt EVs for more than a year, they have given us of freedom from the gas pump—and unchained us from giving money to the fossil fuel industry. We have enjoyed being a small part of the oil companies' worst nightmare (no gasoline, no diesel, no motor oil, no transmission oil, no filters, no power steering fluid—no dirty fossil fuel industry products needed), and allowed us to live a much greener lifestyle.

We are looking forward to never driving (or at least never owning) an internal combustion vehicle again.

Since acquiring our first Bolt EV in January 2017, and the second one in mid-April of the same year, our experience has been very positive.

First 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car [photo: Patrick Reid]

Both my wife and I have been amazed at the performance, range, versatility, build quality, money saved in fuel costs, and freedom from the pump over this past year.

The fuel cost savings are significant. Our 2017 Bolt EVs replaced a 2002 GMC Yukon (a 13- to 15-mpg vehicle) and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala (about a 20- to 24-mpg vehicle). We put about 15,000 miles a year on each vehicle with our fuel bills totaling approximately $4,700 per year when gas costs $2.70 per gallon. Contrast this $390 per month fuel cost with our new costs of less than $85 per month for electricity. (See our electric "fuel" math on the next page.) It has saved us at least $300 in fuel costs each month.