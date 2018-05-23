Ford Mach 1 details, 450-mile Rivian electric truck, why China leads in electric cars, poll results: Today's Car News





Image from "Introducing Rivian | Our Vision" video, January 2017 Enlarge Photo

Our readers largely agree with AAA that 20 percent of American new-car buyers will go electric in the next five years. In China, even more buyers than that may choose electric cars. New details leak out about Ford's upcoming Mach 1 electric SUV. And secretive Rivian says it will reveal a pair of an 800-horsepower, 450-mile electric trucks at the L.A. Auto Show late this year. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

When AAA released its latest poll results showing that 20 percent of American carbuyers would prefer an electric motor for their next car, it seemed like a remarkably steep increase from the less than 2 percent of cars today that have plugs. So we asked our Twitter followers what they thought, and while the results were mixed, the largest group of our Twitter respondents concurred with AAA.

Electric-car startup Rivian has been working in secret to develop new vehicles that it plans to build at the old Mitsubishi factory in Illinois. Now the company says it will have an SUV and a pickup truck ready to display at the Los Angeles Auto Show late this year. High-end models will cost almost $80,000 but will go 0-60 in 2.8 seconds and have a range of 450 miles.

Ford has also been coy about its upcoming Mach 1 electric SUV for 2020 that's meant to bring the idea of a performance Mustang into the 21st Century. New details have leaked out that it will be based on the upcoming redesign of the Escape.

Why will China lead the way in electric cars? Because four times as many people already drive them and appreciate their performance and convenience, according to a two studies earlier this year.

New questions are being raised about the viability of self-driving cars after an autonomous vehicle being used in a public demonstration for Mobileye ran a red light in Israel.

Finally, with all the accidents involving self-driving cars from Uber, Google, and now Mobileye, plus Teslas using Autopilot, public trust in autonomous cars is beginning to erode, based on another new AAA study.