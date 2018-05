No Model 3 recommendation, Chevy Silverado fuel efficiency, and new charging stations: Today's Car News

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Enlarge Photo

Consumer Reports did not issue a "recommendation" for Tesla's highly anticipated Model 3 electric sedan. The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will roll out with technology to run the truck's turbo-4 engine on just two cylinders. Electrify America plans to expand its fast-charging network to Simon malls. And why are many electric cars still only sold in California? All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Model 3 didn't find enough love for a recommendation from Consumer Reports. The consumer journal cited poor braking performance and other issues that docked it points. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has since responded with possible fixes for the brakes.

General Motors will roll out its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with a new 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine. However, it will also be able to run on two cylinders in the right conditions.

Electrify America announced plans to expand its fast-charging network to Simon malls. Simon is one of the largest shopping center operators in the United States, operating malls under the Simon Malls, The Mills, and Premium Outlets brand names.

We take a look at why so many electric cars are only sold in California, even as consumers begin to warm up to battery-electric and plug-in cars.

Volkswagen says the production version of its ID electric hatchback will look identical to the concept car.

Finally, a U.S. Senate committee has hit the brakes on a new NHTSA administrator vote.

