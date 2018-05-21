Tesla Model 3 AWD specs, electric Jaguar carries royalty, and FCA diesel cheating: Today's Car News

May 21, 2018

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced specifications for the Model 3 all-wheel-drive and performance variants. A battery-electric Jaguar E-Type carried the royal couple, Prince Harry and his new princess Meghan Markle. Subpoenaed emails suggest Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles may have known about diesel cheating earlier than once thought. And we ask which Model 3 variant our readers would/have order/ed. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

An all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 will cost an extra $5,000 atop the base $35,000 price and will scoot from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 140 mph. The performance variant will perform even better. Deliveries? Still to come.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed last Saturday's royal wedding in atypical Jaguar E-Type. The vintage car featured a battery-electric powertrain.

New emails show FCA may have known about potential diesel-emission cheating back in 2010. The emails were unsealed last week as part of a proposed class-action lawsuit against the automaker.

We ask readers which Model 3 variant they would order or have placed an order for in a new Twitter poll.

The battery-electric Jaguar I-Pace race car made its driving debut at the 2018 Formula E Berlin e-Prix.

Finally, we review the 2019 Subaru Ascent—the Japanese make's largest crossover vehicle yet.

