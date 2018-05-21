Electric Jaguar E-Type whisks royal couple from Windsor Castle





Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. All were rolled into one gorgeous bauble leaving Saturday's royal wedding.

The light-blue metallic Jaguar E-Type convertible waiting to whisk Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, from their public reception at Windsor Castle to a private celebration hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House wasn't just any classic Jaguar, it was fitted with an electric powertrain.

This roadster was a Concept Zero, a classic 1968 E-Type convertible lent a new lease on life by Jaguar's own Classic Works restoration shop in England. Classic E-Types don't come cheap. Neither do restorations or electric-car conversions. The Jaguar Zero is reported to cost at least $470,000 (350,000 British pounds)—a small price to pay for a clean getaway.

The Jaguar Concept Zero uses a 225-kw electric motor and 40-kwh battery pack mounted under the hood in place of the classic Jaguar 6-cylinder. It is reported to have a range of about 170 miles thanks to its light weight and aerodynamic shape. Jaguar says it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.5 seconds.

The whole package saves about 100 pounds over the internal combustion setup and doesn't alter the E-Type's driving dynamics, the company says.

What the Zero lacks are the classic E-Type's four chrome tailpipes under the rear license plate, but it gains a J1772 charge port under the classic cat's fuel filler flap in the rear fender.

The interior of the Concept Zero gets a full makeover with a carbon fiber dashboard and a touchscreen control panel where the classic E-Type's row of toggle switches once sat. The hockey puck-like shifter dial is lifted from a modern Jaguar.

Royal acolytes noted the wedding Jaguar had bespoke license plates with the royal wedding date for numbers.

Jaguar has committed to building an all-electric lineup, introducing nothing but hybrid and electric cars starting in 2020.